Preston North End player Kevin O'Connor wins one million euro lottery raffle

A Championship footballer has hit the big time after winning a millionaire lottery raffle back home in Ireland.

Kevin O'Connor, 22, who signed for Preston North End last year, returned for a few days with family and friends over the New Year after he learned of his big win.

After collecting his million euro jackpot in the National Lottery offices in Dublin, O'Connor revealed that his mother Breda urged him to check his ticket after hearing the winning numbers were sold locally.

"After some searching, I sent them a picture of the ticket but I never really believed that it was the winner of the one million euro prize," he said.

"We had a game with Middlesbrough on Monday night so I completely put it to the back of my head until after the final whistle."

O'Connor, originally from Wexford, has played at under-21 level for the Republic of Ireland. He signed for Preston after helping Cork City to win the league-and-cup double.