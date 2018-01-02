Deadly clashes reported overnight in Iran as nationwide protests continue

Nine people, including a number of rioters who tried to storm a police station, have been killed in clashes overnight between anti-government protesters and police in Iran, according to state television.

The reports on Tuesday bring the death toll to at least 20 as the protests continue into a sixth day.

In his first remarks since the protests began, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, accused "enemies of Iran" of using "various means" to meddle in the country.

Writing on his official webpage, Khamenai said he would elaborate further in the coming days.

His comments come amid tweets from US President Donald Trump apparently in favour of the protesters, including saying the demonstrators are "finally acting against the brutal and corrupt" government.