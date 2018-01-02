Train station protests planned over largest ticket price hike in five years

Passengers on Britain’s railways will face the largest fare rise in five years on the first working day of 2018.

Protests are planned for 40 stations in opposition to an average price hike of 3.4% on Tuesday - the biggest increase since 2013.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union will hand out chocolates to passengers in a bid to "sweeten the bitter pill" of the increase.

Many season tickets have shot up by more than £100, including in Theresa May's constituency of Maidenhead, where an annual pass to London rose by £104 to £3,092.

Other commuter routes that are now more expensive include Liverpool to Manchester (up £108 to £3,152), Neath to Cardiff (up £56 to £1,708) and Elgin to Inverness (up £100 to £2,904).

Stephen Joseph, chief executive of the Campaign for Better Transport (CBT), accused the Government of choosing to "snub rail passengers" by continuing to raise fares while fuel duty is frozen for a seventh consecutive year.

CBT figures show that average season tickets into London terminals have gone up by £146 this year, compared with £74 last January.

"The extra money that season ticket holders will have to fork out this year is almost as much as drivers will save,” Joseph said.

"That doesn't seem fair to us or the millions of people who commute by train, especially as wages continue to stagnate. What's good enough for motorists should be good enough for rail passengers."

The price hike was determined by the government using last July's Retail Prices Index measure of inflation to determine fares.

Bruce Williamson, of campaign group Railfuture, said "people are being priced out of getting to work" and called for for the Consumer Price Index inflation measure to be used for regulated fare increases.

The CPI is usually lower than the RPI, and is used by the Government to set increases in benefits and pensions.

"If CPI had been used instead of RPI since 2004, then rail fares would be 17% lower, a significant amount of money for season ticket holders who are spending thousands of pounds to get to work,” Williamson said.

"It's no wonder that poor value for money is the number one concern of rail travellers, with British rail fares amongst the most expensive in Europe."

A Department for Transport spokesman said: "We are investing in the biggest modernisation of our railways since the Victorian times to improve services for passengers - providing faster and better, more comfortable trains with extra seats.

"This includes the first trains running through London on the Crossrail project, an entirely new Thameslink rail service and continuing work on the transformative Great North Rail Project.

"We keep fare prices under constant review and the price rises for this year are capped in line with inflation, with 97p out of every £1 paid going back into the railway."