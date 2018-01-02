Record-breaking deep freeze claims several lives in the US

Bone-chilling cold has gripped much of the US as 2018 began, breaking century-old records and leading to several deaths.

The National Weather Service issued wind chill advisories and freeze warnings on Tuesday covering a vast area from south Texas to Canada and from Montana to New England.

Authorities opened warming shelters in the South as temperatures dipped close to zero in Alabama and Georgia.

The bitter cold enveloped much of the Mid West on Monday, but it did not deter hundreds of people from ringing in the new year by jumping into Lake Michigan.

Throngs of people took part in the Polar Plunge in Milwaukee, despite sub-freezing temperatures and warnings of potential hypothermia.

Organisers cancelled a similar event on the Chicago lakefront after the temperature dipped below zero and thick white steam rose from the lake.

An annual New Year's Day waterskiing show on Pigeon Lake in western Michigan was cancelled for the first time since the event was launched in 1980 because the water was frozen solid.