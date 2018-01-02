Storm Eleanor threatens 80mph winds and flooding on UK coasts

The Met Office has warned of 80mph winds on Tuesday night as Storm Eleanor barrels towards the British Isles.

Eleanor is the fifth storm to hit the UK this season and will bring a "very windy" spell with forecaster issuing several national severe weather warnings due to the potential for travel disruption.

Forecasters have warned that Britain's western and southern coasts could be vulnerable to high waves caused by the storm.

Neil Davies, flood duty manager for the Environment Agency, said: "Stormy conditions will see strong winds and large waves combine with high tides, which could lead to some flooding along western and south-western coasts of England this week, and along the north Kent coastline tomorrow.

"Our frontline teams are on the ground, checking defences and may close coastal flood gates."

A yellow weather warning has been issued for 6pm on Tuesday and 8am on Wednesday for north east and west England, northern Ireland and parts of Scotland.

Gusts of 60mph to 70mph are likely while some western coastal areas have a chance of seeing gusts of up to 80mph.