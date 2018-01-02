- ITV Report
Storm Eleanor threatens 80mph winds and flooding on UK coasts
The Met Office has warned of 80mph winds on Tuesday night as Storm Eleanor barrels towards the British Isles.
Eleanor is the fifth storm to hit the UK this season and will bring a "very windy" spell with forecaster issuing several national severe weather warnings due to the potential for travel disruption.
Forecasters have warned that Britain's western and southern coasts could be vulnerable to high waves caused by the storm.
Neil Davies, flood duty manager for the Environment Agency, said: "Stormy conditions will see strong winds and large waves combine with high tides, which could lead to some flooding along western and south-western coasts of England this week, and along the north Kent coastline tomorrow.
"Our frontline teams are on the ground, checking defences and may close coastal flood gates."
A yellow weather warning has been issued for 6pm on Tuesday and 8am on Wednesday for north east and west England, northern Ireland and parts of Scotland.
Gusts of 60mph to 70mph are likely while some western coastal areas have a chance of seeing gusts of up to 80mph.
The Environment Agency said high tides allied to the strong winds could bring coastal flooding from Tuesday until Thursday.
"We urge people to stay safe on the coast - take extreme care on coastal paths and promenades, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger trying to take 'storm selfies',” said Carol Holt, the Environment Agency's flood duty manager.
"If you're travelling, please check your route before setting off and don't drive through flood water."
Meteorologist Emma Sharples said: "There is likely to be some disruption possibly to public transport, bridges and other public services such as mobile phones and people need to be aware that there could be debris as well."
Deputy chief forecaster Dan Harris added that next weekend could bring a return of colder conditions with a risk of frost, ice and wintry conditions, particularly in the north.
He added: "It could remain more unsettled in the south.
"The details of the forecast later this week and into the weekend are extremely uncertain at this stage, so my advice is to keep up to date with the latest forecasts as confidence will increase later in the week."