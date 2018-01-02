Childhood obesity epidemic fueled by sugary drinks and unhealthy snacks, campaigners warn

Unhealthy snacks contribute half the sugar consumed by children in the UK, campaigners have warned.

Public Health England said on average children are eating at least three unhealthy snacks or sugary drinks a day, and called for parents to buy snacks of no more than 100 calories at a time as part of its new Change4Life campaign.

Healthier snacks, the campaign says, would help tackle an obesity epidemic that sees a third of children leave primary school overweight or obese.

The PHE said unhealthy snacks and drinks amount to around seven sugar cubes a day, with the recommended daily maximum set at no more than five cubes of sugar for four to six-year-olds and no more than six cubes for seven to 10-year-olds per day.

Each year children are consuming almost 400 biscuits, more than 120 cakes, buns and pastries, around 100 portions of sweets and nearly 70 of both chocolate bars and ice creams - washed down with more than 150 juice drink pouches and cans of fizzy drink.

The campaign will offer parents special offers on a range of healthier snacks, including fruit and vegetables at selected supermarkets.

"The true extent of children's snacking habits is greater than the odd biscuit or chocolate bar. Children are having unhealthy snacks throughout the day and parents have told us they're concerned,” said Dr Alison Tedstone, chief nutritionist at PHE.

"You see children buying chips coming out of school and buying a bag of chips on their way home from school, and that's part of the reason why we have an obesity epidemic in this country.

"To make it easier for busy families, we've developed a simple rule of thumb to help them move towards healthier snacking - look for 100 calories snacks, two a day max."

Justine Roberts, chief executive and founder of Mumsnet, said: "The volume of sugar kids are getting from snacks and sugary drinks alone is pretty mind blowing, and it can often be difficult to distinguish which snacks are healthy and which aren't.

"This rule of thumb from Change4Life will help parents make healthier choices, which can only be a good thing."

PHE is working with the food industry to cut 20% of sugar from the products children consume most by 2020.