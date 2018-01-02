Trio jailed for trafficking Vietnamese girls and making them work at nail bars without pay

Three people who forced young Vietnamese women to work in nail bars for nothing have been jailed.

The trio trafficked and employed girls as young as 16 at salons in the Midlands and South West.

In addition to no pay, the three victims were made to sleep in a small loft above one of the premises.

Giang Huong Tran, 23, Viet Hoang Nguyen, 30, and Thu Huong Nguyen, 49, have now been convicted under the Modern Slavery Act.

They were jailed on Tuesday for a total of nine years, with Thu receiving a five-year sentence.