Virgin Trains apologises after 'sexist' tweet to woman who complained about being called 'honey' by staff

A commuter has been left "stunned" after her complaint of alleged "rude and misogynistic behaviour" by a Virgin train manager was dismissed with a patronising put-down on the company's social media account.

Emily Lucinda Cole condemned the "everyday sexism" after the surprising response in the Twitter exchange with Virgin Trains East Coast.

She had spoken out on Tuesday morning at being "dismissed" with the "hideously patronising word ... honey" as she complained about a "mess up" in the service on the day the highest rail fare rise in five years took affect across the country.