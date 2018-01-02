Woburn Safari Park fire: 13 Patas monkeys killed as blaze breaks out in African Forest drive-through

Thirteen Patas monkeys have died after fire swept through their enclosure in the drive-through attraction at Woburn Safari Park.

The overnight blaze at the Bedfordshire park's African Forest appears to have centred on the Patas Monkey house with other nearby animals apparently unaffected.

An investigation into the cause has begun after three crews from Bedfordshire Fire Brigade attended and extinguished the blaze.

The park remains open though the jungle enclosure will be closed to visitors.

A statement from Woburn said: "Staff and fire crews attended the scene, however devastatingly for everyone at the park, none of the 13 (monkeys) could be saved.