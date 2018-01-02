- ITV Report
Woburn Safari Park fire: 13 Patas monkeys killed as blaze breaks out in African Forest drive-through
Thirteen Patas monkeys have died after fire swept through their enclosure in the drive-through attraction at Woburn Safari Park.
The overnight blaze at the Bedfordshire park's African Forest appears to have centred on the Patas Monkey house with other nearby animals apparently unaffected.
An investigation into the cause has begun after three crews from Bedfordshire Fire Brigade attended and extinguished the blaze.
The park remains open though the jungle enclosure will be closed to visitors.
A statement from Woburn said: "Staff and fire crews attended the scene, however devastatingly for everyone at the park, none of the 13 (monkeys) could be saved.
"All other animals within the jungle drive-through enclosure are being monitored, but early signs suggest that they have not been affected.
"An investigation is under way into the cause of the fire and whilst the park will remain open, the Jungle enclosure will remain closed for investigation.
"The park is grateful to the quick response from Bedfordshire Fire Brigade, who attended with three appliances."
What distinguishes Patas monkeys?
The ground-dwelling Patas monkey is the world's fastest primate, capable of speeds of up to 34mph, and known for its distinctive warning calls in response to predators.
The animals originate from West and East Africa and live in open savanna rather than dense woodlands.
The monkeys at Woburn could roam a 16 acre exhibit but were housed at night during the winter.
The 13 monkeys were part of the road safari in the African Jungle along with Barbary macaques and herd of Eastern Mountain Bongo.