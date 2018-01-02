YouTube star Logan Paul apologises for video which appears to show suicide victim

A YouTube star has apologised after posting a video online which appeared to show the body of an apparent suicide victim.

Logan Paul's vlog was filmed in a forest in Japan which is known to be a frequent site of suicides.

In the video, which was taken down from the 22-year-old's YouTube channel just hours after it was posted on Sunday, Paul goes into the forest to investigate reports of it being haunted by the ghosts of the dead in Japanese mythology, but soon comes across the body of a man hanging. The man's face is blurred.

Paul, along with friends he is with, appears shocked, but also make jokes.

When a male friend says that he does not "feel very good", the YouTuber responds: "What you've never stood next to a dead guy?"

In the video, Paul also states that: "Suicide is not a joke, depression, mental illnesses are not a joke."

The vlog has drawn intense criticism online, with people branding it "inexcusable, disgusting and disgraceful", while others have said the video left them feeling "sickened".

Celebrities and other YouTubers have taken to Twitter in response to the video, with Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul tweeting that it "disgusted" him, adding that "suicide is not a joke".