Chef 'almost suicidal' after 'spiking' vegan furore sparks death threats

Michael Gale said he and Laura Goodman's world has been 'turned upside down' by threats of violence. Credit: SWNS

A chef has been left "almost suicidal" after receiving death threats and a wave of negative ratings for her restaurant because she fed vegan customers a cheese-topped pizza. Laura Goodman, who co-owns the Carlini restaurants in Shropshire, is understood to have offered her resignation as a result of the furore sparked by what her partner described as a "flippant Facebook post". Ms Goodman, a Rome-born chef of 26 years, had boasted online about "spiking" a group of vegan diners at her restaurant in Shifnal after being unhappy that meals she had specially prepared for the group had been ignored in favour of the regular menu.

Police attended the Carlini restaurant in Albrighton after the threats were reported. Credit: SWNS

The post, made at 4.18am on Saturday on the private Facebook page ‘The Boring Group’, saw her claim a "pious, judgemental vegan (who I spent all day cooking for) has gone to bed, still believing she's a vegan". That was followed by a later message in which the 47-year-old said she had "spiked a vegan a few hours ago". The sharing of the comment on social media led to an onslaught of angry reviews that drove down one of the restaurants' average online ratings to one-star. One person called for Ms Goodman to be prosecuted for assault and others sacked as vegans condemned the ethics of feeding customers any animal-linked food against their wishes.

Laura Goodman claims to have fed a vegan with a cheese-topped pizza. Credit: PA

Police were seen at another Carlini restaurant in Albrighton on Tuesday after she reported the alleged death threats on Facebook messenger. Co-owner and fiance Michael Gale, 62, insisted the matter was a misunderstanding as he defended Ms Goodman's professional integrity. "One of (the group) ordered a margarita pizza which is not vegan-friendly," he said. "One of the waitresses at the end of the meal came down and said: 'You know, I think one of that group had a margarita pizza.' "Laura said that if you were a vegan you'd know that mozzarella is not vegan.

Officers were seen inside the restaurant on Tuesday. Credit: SWNS