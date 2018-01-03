Donald Trump lashes out at Steve Bannon saying former aide 'lost his mind' when he lost White House role

Donald Trump has asserted that his former chief strategist Steve Bannon "lost his mind" when he was fired form his White House role.

The US president's comments - made in a vitriolic statement against Mr Bannon - follows news that his former adviser has criticised him in a new book.

Mr Bannon, whose alt-right views have made him no stranger to controversy, reportedly called a meeting between Mr Trump's son and a Russian lawyer, which took place during the president's election campaign, "treasonous" and "unpatriotic".

That comment and several others delivered in acerbic style are relayed to the author Michael Wolff in his forthcoming book 'Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House', excerpts from which were published today by The Guardian newspaper.

Mr Trump's response has been to say of Mr Bannon: "When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind."