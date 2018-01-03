- ITV Report
-
Exercise: New Year, New You? - Tonight
With obesity a major health crisis in Britain, Helen takes a look at how we as a nation of ‘sitters’ can become more active beyond January, how we can learn good gym discipline and how to make fitness part of your daily routine.
Helen meets forty-nine year old Tracy McCullagh who has used pole fitness classes to help her overcome some serious health issues.
Helen also learns the benefits and the importance of activity for those in the later stages of life when she visits a group of over 60s Tai Chi enthusiasts.
She discovers how our love of technology and apps are helping us to keep fit.
Helen joins a boot camp class with a group of women in Merseyside where she meets Stacey McGlynn, one of the faces of ‘This Girl Can’ a campaign that has encouraged nearly 3 million women across the country to become more active.
And she visits Liverpool John Moores University for part of an experiment to uncover the truth behind fat burning pills, to find out if they can really make a difference.
Useful Links:
- AGE UK- The UK's largest charity working with older people
- Liverpool John Moores University; School of Sport and Exercise Sciences
- This Girl Can - Nationwide campaign funded by the national lottery and developed by Sport England to encourage and celebrate women being more active no matter what size, age or ability.
- Sport England - organisation working towards an active nation where everyone feels able to do sport and activity, no matter what their age, background or gender.
- NHS - Boost your health and fitness with fun and practical ideas to get active and improve your general health.
- Exercise: New Year, New You? will be broadcast on ITV at 8pm on Wednesday 3rd January.