Exercise: New Year, New You? - Tonight

With obesity a major health crisis in Britain, Helen takes a look at how we as a nation of ‘sitters’ can become more active beyond January, how we can learn good gym discipline and how to make fitness part of your daily routine.

‘Physical activity is one of the biggest problems that we face in society now we are seeing an ever increasing decline in physical activity levels across the entire population and of course, what that means is an increasing burden on the health services in the young, in particular but it also sees an increasing health burden in the aged as they become more fragile as they become less mobile less independent.’

Helen meets forty-nine year old Tracy McCullagh who has used pole fitness classes to help her overcome some serious health issues.

‘I was looking for challenges and then somebody introduced me to pole fitness so it’s good mentally and physically for me…..it’s given me a purpose, it’s made me a lot healthier more confident and it’s a passion, I absolutely love it.’

Helen also learns the benefits and the importance of activity for those in the later stages of life when she visits a group of over 60s Tai Chi enthusiasts.

‘I had bad arthritis ...mainly in my knees and back I could hardly walk....It’s changed a lot because I am able to do things I couldn’t do before, its eases the pain.’

She discovers how our love of technology and apps are helping us to keep fit.

"...you can make it much more entertaining and engaging and even make it more like a game if you are doing it through an app but perhaps more than anything it’s easy . it’s really simple to start training you don't have to go to .. to wait for a class to start or .. or arrange something complicated in order to exercise you can download the app and go.’

Helen joins a boot camp class with a group of women in Merseyside where she meets Stacey McGlynn, one of the faces of ‘This Girl Can’ a campaign that has encouraged nearly 3 million women across the country to become more active.

And she visits Liverpool John Moores University for part of an experiment to uncover the truth behind fat burning pills, to find out if they can really make a difference.