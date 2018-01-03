First polar bear cub born in the UK for 25 years

A polar bear cub has been born in the UK for the first time in 25 years at a Scottish wildlife park.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) said its resident female polar bear Victoria gave birth at the Highland Wildlife Park.

Staff confirmed the birth after hearing "high-pitched sounds" from Victoria's maternity den.

Una Richardson, the park's head keeper responsible for carnivores, said staff are "absolutely thrilled".

"We first heard promising noises in the week before Christmas and these have now continued into the new year.

"Because we don't have sight inside her cubbing box we can't be sure if Victoria has had more than one cub but we can confirm the birth."