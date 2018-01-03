Iran protests: Pro-government rallies after days of unrest over the nation's economy

State media in Iran aired pro-government demonstrations in cities across the country after a week of deadly protests and unrest over the nation's weak economy.

The English-language broadcaster Press TV broadcast showed the rallies live in an apparent bid to calm nerves amid clashes that have killed at least 21 people.

According to the state broadcaster, the demonstrations took place in as many as 10 cities and saw Iranians waving flags and signs supporting the country's government that is overseen by a highly conservative clerical elite.

The rallies come after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blamed the biggest civil unrest in the country since 2009 on meddling by "enemies of Iran."

US president Donald Trump has given his vocal support to the protesters andreiterated his stance on Wednesday applauding the rallies against a "corrupt government".

The president tweeted: "Such respect for the people of Iran as they try to take back their corrupt government. You will see great support from the United States at the appropriate time!"