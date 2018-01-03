North Korea to reopen key cross-border communication system with South Korea

North Korea has announced it will reopen a key cross-border hotline with South Korea for the first time in two years.

The announcement, read by a senior official on North Korean state TV, is another sign of easing animosity between the two countries and comes a day after South Korea offered to meet and talk with its neighbour to find ways to cooperate on next month's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

In a new year speech, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un suggested that the North might send a delegation to the Games.

The communication channel is set to be restored at the border village of Panmunjom later on Wednesday according to the North's state-run radio station.