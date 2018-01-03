Ryanair passenger arrested after trying to leave delayed aircraft 'via the wing'

A Ryanair passenger forced his way out of the emergency exit after becoming impatient while waiting to get off the plane.

The 57-year-old Polish national ended up perching on the wing of flight FR8164 as it sat on the tarmac at Malaga airport.

He was eventually talked into getting back on board by ground staff and was quickly arrested by local police.

The man reportedly became frustrated when the plane was delayed by almost an hour leaving Stansted on New Year's Day.

Passengers were then reportedly left waiting another 30 minutes to disembark when they arrived at around 11pm.

Speaking to Mail Online, witness Fernando Del Valle Villalobos said: "This man decided he wasn't going to wait any longer.

"He activated the emergency door and left, saying, 'I'm going via the wing'. It was surreal."

Del Valle Villalobos added: "He was sat on the wing for quite a while until the crew managed to get him back inside."

Another witness claimed the man had suffered an asthma attack and needed air.

A spokesman for Ryanair said: "This airport security breach occurred after landing in Malaga airport on January 1.

"Malaga airport police immediately arrested the passenger in question and since this was a breach of Spanish safety and security regulations, it is being dealt with by the Spanish authorities."