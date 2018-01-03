Sales at Next rise over Christmas period thanks to jump in online sales

Next has enjoyed an unexpected rise in sales over the Christmas period.

The 1.5% increase in the 54 days to 24 December has led the high street chain to upgrade its profit forecast and signalled that inflation pressures are set to ease.

The figures were boosted by a 13.6% leap in online sales which helped mitigate a 6.1% drop in high street sales.

The colder weather leading up to Christmas was also a factor, the company said.

As a result, Next said its annual profits were expected to increase by £8 million to £725 million, a figure still a long way off last year's £790.2 million.

The retailer has been hammered by rising costs linked to the falling pound and the resultant collapse in consumer confidence.