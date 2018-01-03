Son of Welsh former AM Carl Sargeant chosen as Labour candidate in by-election triggered by his father's death

The son of the former Welsh Labour politician Carl Sargeant has been chosen as Labour's candidate to stand in a National Assembly by-election triggered by his father's untimely death.

Accepting the nomination, Jack Sargeant - who saw off two party rivals and is favourite to win the Alyn & Deeside seat next month - said he was "humbled and honoured" to have been selected.

He promised to be a "powerful voice for local people - in the proud tradition of my father".

The by-election was brought about by the death of Carl Sargeant, who is thought to have taken his own life following his sacking as a Welsh government minister amid allegations of inappropriate conduct.