Stamp duty reform saves thousands for 16,000 first-time buyers, Government claims

Changes to stamp duty have saved 16,000 first-time buyers thousands of pounds, according to the Government.

The reforms, announced last year's autumn Budget, cut stamp duty to 95% of all first-time buyers, with 80% paying no stamp duty at all.

Theresa May will be in Wokingham, Berkshire, on Wednesday to meet people who have benefited from the changes.

"I have made it my personal mission to build the homes this country needs so we can restore the dream of home ownership for people up and down the UK,” she said ahead of the visit.

"In the autumn we set out ambitious plans to fix the broken housing market and make sure young people have the same opportunities as their parents' generation to own their own home.

"This has had an immediate impact, with thousands of people already making savings thanks to our stamp duty cut, and over a million first-time buyers over the next five years are expected to save money that they can put towards a deposit, solicitors' fees or furniture."

She added: "We are building a Britain that is fit for the future and our message to the next generation is this - getting on - and climbing up - the housing ladder is not just a dream of your parents' past, but a reality for your future."