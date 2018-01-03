Staying unsettled with more wind and rain on the way tonight

Wet and windy conditions spread into the southwest later tonight affecting Northern Ireland, Wales, southern and western parts of England by dawn. The rain will be heavy at times and could lead to some localised flooding.

Through the day tomorrow, the rain will continue to move northeast. Turning drier across the south, but remaining windy. The rain stalls across northern England and Southern Scotland throughout the day, before clearing away into the north sea. Northern parts of Scotland look set to avoid the rain, but a cold day here compared to some very mild temperatures further south.