Storm Eleanor clears, but remaining unsettled

Storm Eleanor is now out into the North Sea, however strong and gusty winds along with showers will continue to affect us for much of today with weather warnings from the Met Office still in force. We could still see wind gusts of 45 to 50 mph in places inland, while along the coasts gusts as high as 65 mph, especially during any showers. Winds will slowly start to ease this evening. In between the showers some sunny spells. Much of Scotland enjoying the best of today's weather with lighter winds and fewer showers.