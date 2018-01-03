Storm Eleanor leaves skiers hanging above ground in cable cars for two hours

Storm Eleanor left several British skiers fearing for their lives after their cable car became stuck hundreds of metres above ground.

One group from Cornwall were forced to wait in a lift for two hours as it was swung from side to side above mountains in Valtournenche, northern Italy, on Wednesday.

Video footage showed the cable car hanging precariously 200m above ground as some 200 skiers were made to wait for the winds to die down.

Eleanor, whose gusts have reached up to 100mph, has caused widespread disruption across the UK and Europe.

The storm derailed trains in Switzerland and Germany, as well as cutting powers to thousands of homes in France and Britain.