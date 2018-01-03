Toby Young regrets 'silly' past comments but defends role at university regulator

Toby Young has said he regrets some "sophomoric and silly" comments he made in the past, but has insisted he is the right choice to sit on the board of the government's new university regulator.

The free school entrepreneur proved a controversial pick to join the Office for Students (OfS), with critics querying whether he has the expertise for the job and pointing to remarks he made in the past on social media, including about women's breasts.

In a series of Twitter messages and a post on Facebook, Mr Young defended himself, arguing that a lack of direct experience in the higher education sector does not disqualify him from serving on the OfS board.

He also suggested some of his past remarks have been "deliberately misinterpreted" in order to portray him as "a caricature of a heartless Tory toff".

Mr Young was named on Monday, along with five others, by the Department of Education as the final six people to join the 15-strong board of the OfS.

With the regulator's remit set to include ensuring universities protect free speech on campus, Mr Young said there was a "certain irony" that his past comments were being turned against him.