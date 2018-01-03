- ITV Report
Donald Trump threatens nuclear war with North Korea: 'My button is much bigger'
Donald Trump threatened nuclear war with North Korea on Wednesday via a tweet. The president warned Kim Jong Un that his "Nuclear Button" is "much bigger & more powerful."
The post was a response to Kim's declaration earlier this week that he has a button for nuclear weapons on his desk and the entire US mainland is within range.
Trump asked if someone from Kim's "depleted and food starved regime" can "please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"
The president does not actually have a nuclear button on his desk. Known as the nuclear "football", it is carried by a rotating group of military officers everywhere the president goes.
On Tuesday, US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, warned North Korea against further missile tests. "I hope that doesn't happen. But if it does, we must bring even tougher measures to bear against the North Korean regime," she said.
Earlier Trump tweeted a threat to withdraw aid payments to Palestine.