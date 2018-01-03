Donald Trump threatens nuclear war with North Korea: 'My button is much bigger'

Donald Trump threatened nuclear war with North Korea on Wednesday via a tweet. The president warned Kim Jong Un that his "Nuclear Button" is "much bigger & more powerful."

The post was a response to Kim's declaration earlier this week that he has a button for nuclear weapons on his desk and the entire US mainland is within range.

Trump asked if someone from Kim's "depleted and food starved regime" can "please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"