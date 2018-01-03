Trump's tweet is of such epic irresponsibility that some nuclear policy experts felt physically sick

At the end of the first working day of 2018 Donald Trump gave Washington the equivalent of a cardiac arrest. After a day of tweeting provocations to Pakistan, the Iranians and the Palestinians, the President wrote a final tweet of such epic irresponsibility that some nuclear policy experts in this town felt physically sick.

Donald Trump is the commander in chief of the US military. He has extraordinarily broad and largely unchecked power to launch a nuclear strike. So the one thing he should never do is joke about nuclear weapons or play games on social media about US nuclear strategy, right? That's especially true when it comes to dealing with the world's highest-stakes confrontation - the global effort to contain and ultimately roll-back North Korea's nuclear weapons and missile programmes.

And yet last night that is exactly what Trump did, needling Kim Jung-Un in a taunt worthy of a playground tantrum.