High pressure takes hold this weekend, turning colder but drier

Staying wet across southern Scotland and parts of Northern England tonight with the air cold enough for this rain to turn to snow over higher ground, especially across the Cumbrian Fells and the north Pennines.

Whilst today's strong winds will slowly start to ease, another area of heavy showers and strong winds will move across southern England and Wales later.

Northeasterly winds will draw in much colder air over the weekend with overnight frost and temperatures close to or below freezing by day.