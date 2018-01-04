- ITV Report
Andy Murray pulls out of Australian Open as right hip injury flares again
Andy Murray has announced he has pulled out of the Australian Open with a hip injury and will "assess all the options" as potential surgery looms.
The British tennis star raised concerns after pulling out of a warm-up tournament in Brisbane and releasing an emotional statement on Instagram in which he said he is "really hurting inside".
The 30-year-old, who has been plagued by the right hip injury for months and has not played competitively since Wimbledon, has confirmed in another statement he is heading back to the UK.
"Sadly I won't be playing in Melbourne this year, as I am not yet ready to compete," he said.
"I'll be flying home shortly to assess all the options but I appreciate all the messages of support and I hope to be back playing soon."
The three-time grand slam champion had addressed his injury options in Wednesday's Instagram message, in which he said he would "give anything to be back out there".
"Obviously continuing rehab is one option and giving my hip more time to recover," he said.
"Surgery is also an option but the chances of a successful outcome are not as I high as I would like which has made this my secondary option and my hope has been to avoid that."