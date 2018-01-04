Andy Murray pulls out of Australian Open as right hip injury flares again

Andy Murray has announced he has pulled out of the Australian Open with a hip injury and will "assess all the options" as potential surgery looms.

The British tennis star raised concerns after pulling out of a warm-up tournament in Brisbane and releasing an emotional statement on Instagram in which he said he is "really hurting inside".

The 30-year-old, who has been plagued by the right hip injury for months and has not played competitively since Wimbledon, has confirmed in another statement he is heading back to the UK.

"Sadly I won't be playing in Melbourne this year, as I am not yet ready to compete," he said.