'Bomb cyclone' sweeps into US northeastern coast sparking weather emergency

Snowfall in New York City. Credit: APTN

A snow storm "bomb cyclone" has struck northeastern America sparking winter weather emergencies along the coast. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio warned there would be blizzards and near whiteout conditions in the next 24 hours. Many schools are closed and residents have been warned their cars will be towed if they block the path needed for snow ploughs. Record-breaking cold could be felt across a huge swath of the northeastern coast where up to 18 inches of snow could fall in some areas.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Speaking at the NYC Emergency Management headquarters in Brooklyn, the mayor announced that 1,500 snow plows and 693 salt spreaders had been deployed on the city's streets. After thanking the emergency teams, he added: "I want to emphasise, this is a very serious storm. Between the very low temperatures, the strong winds, the driving snow, everyone should take this one very seriously and take precautions." More than a foot of snow was also forecast for Boston and coastal areas in northern New England. The storm is the product of a rapid plunge in pressure that some weather forecasters are referring to as a "bomb cyclone", which brings fast heavy snowfall and high winds.

Plough trucks are out in force clearing the roads. Credit: APTN

More than 3,000 airline flights within, into or out of the United States were canceled ahead of the storm's arrival on Thursday, according to tracking service FlightAware.com. Governor Andrew M Cuomo of New York also declared a state of emergency for the southern part of the state, including Westchester County, New York City and Long Island.

New York City is experiencing near whiteout conditions. Credit: APTN