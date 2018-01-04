Farmers will receive post-Brexit subsidies for environmentally friendly practices, says Gove

EU farming subsidies will be replaced by payments for planting woodland as part of government plans to boost wildlife, improve water quality and encourage wildflower meadows.

Speaking at the Oxford Farming Conference on Thursday, the Environment Secretary Michael Gove outlined detail plans for farming after Brexit.

They including a switch from the current system of payments for land owned to using public money to pay for public goods.

Mr Gove said taxpayers' money should be used to boost public access to the countryside, and on technology, skills, infrastructure, and supporting rural communities.

The Government is due to publish its agriculture plans in the spring, outlining how the European Union's Common Agricultural Policy will be replaced after the UK leaves the bloc.

Mr Gove told farmers the EU's policies are "fundamentally flawed" and Brexit will give the UK the opportunity to create its own policies on food and agriculture.

The Common Agricultural Policy, which pays landowners mostly on the basis of the amount of land they have is "unjust, inefficient and drives perverse outcomes", and efforts to "green" the payments have brought very little environmental benefits, Mr Gove said.

It also rewards farmers for sticking to resource-inefficient methods, and pays for an approach to looking after the countryside which is all about "mathematically precise field margins" not healthy landscapes, he added.