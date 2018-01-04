'Serious security flaws' in computer chips built by Intel and rivals investigated

Serious security flaws which could allow hackers to access sensitive information on computer systems are being investigated.

Researchers at Google said they found flaws affecting computer processors built by Intel and other chipmakers.

The bug could allow access to passwords and other sensitive data from a system's memory, Google's Project Zero team said.

Google and Intel had not planned to revealed the issue until fixes were available, but were forced to do so after the fault was reported by technology news site The Register.

Tech companies typically withhold details about security problems until fixes are available in order to make it harder for hackers to exploit the flaws.

Intel is working to patch the vulnerability and said the average computer user will not experience significant slowdowns as it is fixed.