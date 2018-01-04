London taxi driver rapist John Worboys to be released from prison

London taxi driver rapist John Worboys is to be released from prison after serving just eight years of an indefinite sentence.

The former stripper and adult film star was jailed indefinitely in 2009, with a minimum term of eight years for drugging and sexually assaulting women passengers.

He was found guilty of assaulting 12 women during an 18-month reign of terror in the capital, but police said more women had come forward, and that his alleged victims numbered more than 100.

In a statement the Parole Board said: "We can confirm that a three member panel of the Parole Board has directed the release of Mr John Worboys, following an oral hearing.

"The arrangements for Mr Worboys' release will be managed by the Ministry of Justice."

Many of his victims were young women who had been drinking in trendy night spots in the West End and Chelsea.

The cabbie offered them Champagne spiked with powerful sedatives to celebrate a fictional lottery win, backed up with a carrier bag stuffed full of cash.