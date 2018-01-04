A case of NHS déjà vu but with added complications

Every year this time of year sees an NHS crisis. So in some ways this is the same story we expect every year. Déjà vu.

But in other ways it’s different:

1) Whilst patient numbers have increased incrementally year on year - and this year is no different - the small increases add up to significant increases over time and as one hospital CEO told me “we have reached a tipping point” this year.

2) Also, nearly all those coming into A & E this year are coming in with serious and complex medical needs. They are mostly elderly and mostly very sick. So the medical needs are much much greater all round.

3) Doctors and nurses are taking to social media to vent their frustrations. Whilst this may not be an accurate barometer of how bad the situation has got, it is making the situation in A &E appear more desperate, and it’s making the debate more febrile.