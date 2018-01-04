May apologises for 'frustrating' delays to operations as NHS struggles amid winter pressures

The prime minister has apologised for delays to operations and hospital admission as the NHS in England struggles to cope amid winter pressures.

Hospitals have been struggling with mounting demands on their services and tens of thousands of operations could be delayed for at least a month.

During a visit to Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, Theresa May said she recognised it was "difficult" for anybody who has had their operation postponed.

Mrs May added that she hoped procedures could be rescheduled "as soon as possible".

"I know it's difficult, I know it's frustrating, I know it's disappointing for people, and I apologise."

The prime minister also thanked staff across the NHS for their "fantastic work".