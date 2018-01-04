Secondary school children 'ill-equipped' to deal with pressures of social media, children's commissioner warns

Children are "ill-equipped" for the pressures of using social media apps as they transition to secondary school, the Children's Commissioner for England has warned.

For many pre-teens, social media becomes dominant in their social life, with likes and comments seen as a way of validating their identity, Anne Longfield said in a report published Thursday.

Called "Life In Likes," the document reveals how children become increasingly anxious about their online image as they begin Year 7, with more and more children under 13 are using social media apps that are not designed for their age.

The study, involving eight groups with 32 children aged eight to 12, found the most popular social media platforms are Snapchat, Instagram, Musical.ly and Whatsapp.

Longfield said the change in how social media is used between the ages of nine and 10, and up to 12 and 13 was most surprising.

"What starts as fun usage of apps - children are using it with family and friends and to play games when they are in primary school - turns into an avalanche of pressure when children really are faced with a cliff edge of social media interaction when they start secondary school," she said.

The change focuses around social pressure to be constantly contactable, with children noting being how always being connected was a key expectation of their friendships, the report said.