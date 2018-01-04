- ITV Report
Secondary school children 'ill-equipped' to deal with pressures of social media, children's commissioner warns
Children are "ill-equipped" for the pressures of using social media apps as they transition to secondary school, the Children's Commissioner for England has warned.
For many pre-teens, social media becomes dominant in their social life, with likes and comments seen as a way of validating their identity, Anne Longfield said in a report published Thursday.
Called "Life In Likes," the document reveals how children become increasingly anxious about their online image as they begin Year 7, with more and more children under 13 are using social media apps that are not designed for their age.
The study, involving eight groups with 32 children aged eight to 12, found the most popular social media platforms are Snapchat, Instagram, Musical.ly and Whatsapp.
Longfield said the change in how social media is used between the ages of nine and 10, and up to 12 and 13 was most surprising.
"What starts as fun usage of apps - children are using it with family and friends and to play games when they are in primary school - turns into an avalanche of pressure when children really are faced with a cliff edge of social media interaction when they start secondary school," she said.
The change focuses around social pressure to be constantly contactable, with children noting being how always being connected was a key expectation of their friendships, the report said.
Some Year 7 children described how receiving notifications, especially if there were a number of them, was distracting, time consuming and stressful to manage.
The commissioner said by the age of 11-12 most are likely to have a smartphone, and that social media provides a way of children to pass judgment on each other and how they look, which can be "very negative."
"We know it is hugely damaging for children in terms of their self identity, in terms of their confidence, but also in terms of their ability to develop themselves as individuals," she said.
"So they are ill-equipped when they enter secondary school, and we'd like schools, and parents and social media companies to help them prepare for what that means emotionally."
Older children in the groups revealed the importance of wanting to look like those they see online, and expressed increasing anxiety over whether their posts would be liked.
"They want to look like the popular people online, and we see that that increases as they start to follow celebrities," she added.
"Then there is this push to connect - if you go offline will you miss something, will you miss out, will you show that you don't care about those people you are following, all of those come together in a huge way at once.
"For children it is very, very difficult to cope with emotionally."
Longfield called for digital literacy and online resilience lessons for Year 6 and Year 7 students, so they learn about the emotional side of social media, and said digital media companies should do more to stop younger children accessing their platforms.