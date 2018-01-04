- ITV Report
Team takes on Atlantic pedalo challenge to raise cash for mental health charity
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Duncan Golestani
Four men are bracing themselves for the challenge of a lifetime - crossing the Atlantic via pedalo, in a unique charity challenge.
'Pedal the Pond' team Paddy Johnson, Hec Turner, Henry Quinlan and Max Mossman have already rasied more than £140,000 for the Charlie Waller Memorial Trust, which helps people suffering mental health issues.
They said the cause was close to their hearts, with all of them knowing people who had struggled with depression - and in some cases, who had taken their own lives.
In the second week of January, they plan to set off from Gran Canaria on their epic mission to reach Antigua - aiming to get there in just 30 to 50 days.
The friends, who met while studying at the University of Oxford, also hope to break a string of world records.
These include fastest pedalo across the Atlantic, first four-man pedalo to cross the Atlantic, first pedal powered crossing on their particular route and the fastest man-powered crossing of the Atlantic.
"An Atlantic crossing brings its challenges for sure, but as a team we are all very determined," Hec Turner said.
"Moreover, I think the chance to take part with three good friends and raise money for a fantastic cause which is close to our hearts galvanizes us all. "Plus I've always loved a good pedalo."
The challenge will involve non-stop pedaloing throughout the journey, with the team taking it in turns to do two hours at a time.
The Charlie Waller Memorial Trust was founded in memory of Charlie, who killed himself in 1997 at the age of 28.
His family set up the Trust shortly after his death, and work to increase awareness of the warning signs of depression among young people - as well as encourage anyone dealing with depression to seek help.