Team takes on Atlantic pedalo challenge to raise cash for mental health charity

Four men are bracing themselves for the challenge of a lifetime - crossing the Atlantic via pedalo, in a unique charity challenge.

'Pedal the Pond' team Paddy Johnson, Hec Turner, Henry Quinlan and Max Mossman have already rasied more than £140,000 for the Charlie Waller Memorial Trust, which helps people suffering mental health issues.

They said the cause was close to their hearts, with all of them knowing people who had struggled with depression - and in some cases, who had taken their own lives.

In the second week of January, they plan to set off from Gran Canaria on their epic mission to reach Antigua - aiming to get there in just 30 to 50 days.