Tony Blair slams 'timidity' of Labour's Brexit stance

Tony Blair has attacked the Labour’s “timidity,” warning it will usher in Brexit should the party continue to back leaving the European Union and the single market.

Criticising the party he once led, the former prime minister said Labour was wrong "strategically" and "mistaken" tactically over exiting the EU, and should instead look to "make Brexit the Tory Brexit".

"First, because the Labour Party is saying that we too would do Brexit, we cannot attack its vast distractive impact,” he said.

"Labour could mount such a powerful assault on the Government's record from the appalling state of the NHS to crime, which through neglect and failure to support the police is on the rise again, if we were saying to the country: here's the agenda which could be delivered for the people were it not for the fact that all the energies of Government and substantial amounts of cash are devoted to Brexit.

"And, second, it puts us in a vulnerable position when the Government concludes 'the deal' some time in 2018."