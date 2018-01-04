Tony Blair denies 'absurd' claim he warned Donald Trump that UK may have spied on him

Allegations that Tony Blair warned Donald Trump that UK intelligence agencies may have spied on him are "a complete fabrication", the former prime minister has said.

According to a new book, Mr Blair shared a "juicy rumour" with the president's son-in-law and senior aide Jared Kushner that the British had Trump campaign staff under surveillance during the election.

It is claimed Mr Blair suggested they were "monitoring telephone calls and other communications and possibly even Trump himself".

The "categorically absurd" allegations, published in The Times, have "no basis in reality and are simply untrue", according to Mr Blair's spokeswoman.

The allegation is contained in the book "Fire And Fury: Inside the Trump White House", which has sparked furore in Washington with shocking claims about feuding within the Mr Trump's inner circle and his election to the presidency.

Mr Blair told ITV News: "This story is literally a fabrication from beginning to end. I've never had any such conversation, not merely with someone in the White House, but with anyone, anywhere at any point in time.

"Anybody who knows the British intelligence services...the idea that they would start interfering in an American presidential campaign is literally absurd."