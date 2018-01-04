US and South Korea delay joint military training exercises until after Winter Olympics

President Donald Trump and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in have agreed to delay joint military exercises until after the Winter Olympics, the Pentagon has said.

Pentagon spokesperson Colonel Rob Manning said in a statement: "The Department of Defense supports the president's decision and what is in the best interest of the ROK[South Korea}-US alliance," referring to the defence treaty between the US and the Republic of Korea, the official name for South Korea.

It is not known how long the exercises will be delayed for.

Each year between February and April, South Korea and the United States hold a set of military exercises known as Foal Eagle, designed to test the readiness of the two countries' militaries.

North Korea objects to the military manoeuvres as a rehearsal for an invasion.

It is thought thought the delay had been under discussion for weeks, and that US officials had understood the South Korean military would be heavily committed to providing logistical support for the Winter Olympics in South Korea in February.

The announcement comes amid easing animosity between the two Korean nations.