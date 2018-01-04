- ITV Report
-
US and South Korea delay joint military training exercises until after Winter Olympics
President Donald Trump and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in have agreed to delay joint military exercises until after the Winter Olympics, the Pentagon has said.
Pentagon spokesperson Colonel Rob Manning said in a statement: "The Department of Defense supports the president's decision and what is in the best interest of the ROK[South Korea}-US alliance," referring to the defence treaty between the US and the Republic of Korea, the official name for South Korea.
It is not known how long the exercises will be delayed for.
Each year between February and April, South Korea and the United States hold a set of military exercises known as Foal Eagle, designed to test the readiness of the two countries' militaries.
North Korea objects to the military manoeuvres as a rehearsal for an invasion.
It is thought thought the delay had been under discussion for weeks, and that US officials had understood the South Korean military would be heavily committed to providing logistical support for the Winter Olympics in South Korea in February.
The announcement comes amid easing animosity between the two Korean nations.
On Wednesday, North Korea announced it will reopen a key cross-border hotline with the South for the first time in two years.
While on Tuesday, South Korea offered to meet and talk with its neighbour to find ways to cooperate on the Winter Olympics which begin on February 9 in Pyeongchang, only 50 miles from the heavily militarised border.
The Winter Paralympics will also be held in Pyeongchang from March 8-18.
In a new year speech, North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un suggested that the North might send a delegation to the Games.
Despite tensions between the two Asian nations appearing to ease, Mr Trump and Mr Kim remain at loggerheads.
On Wednesday, the US President threatened nuclear war with North Korea on Wednesday via a tweet.
The 71-year-old warned Mr Kim his "nuclear button" is "much bigger and more powerful."
The post was a response to Mr Kim's declaration earlier this week that he has a button for nuclear weapons on his desk and the entire US mainland is within range.
Trump asked if someone from Mr Kim's "depleted and food starved regime" can "please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"