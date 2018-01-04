Windy but mild in the south, cold and wet in the north

Most of England and Wales will be mild and bright this afternoon but windy with severe gales. We could see gusts of 60-70mph with travel disruption possible and coastal impacts with high tides.

A colder day further north with scattered showers affecting Northern Scotland and Northern Ireland but more persistent rain for Southern Scotland and parts of Northern England. Tonight this rain could turn to snow, especially across the Cumbrian Fells and the north Pennines.

Whilst today's strong winds will slowly start to ease this evening, another area of heavy showers and strong winds will move across southern England and Wales later.