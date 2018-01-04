Wreckage from Sydney seaplane crash lifted from river

Wreckage of a seaplane which crashed near Sydney, killing five Brits, has been partially lifted from a river.

A crane barge lifted the bulk of the De Havilland DHC-2 Beaver out from the Hawkesbury River on Thursday (January 4), five days after the tragedy on New Year's Eve.

Richard Cousins, the 58-year-old chief executive of FTSE 100 company Compass Group, died alongside his sons Will and Edward, aged 25 and 23 respectively, his fiancee Emma Bowden, 48, and her 11-year-old daughter Heather.

The Australian pilot, 44-year-old Gareth Morgan, also died.

The recovery mission came as reports emerged claiming the aircraft had been rebuilt after previously being "destroyed" in a fatal crash in the 90s.