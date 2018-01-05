Another Royal baby on the way: Zara and Mike Tindall expecting second child

Zara - the Queen's granddaughter - and her former England rugby player husband Mike also have a four-year-old daughter, Mia.

Mike and Zara Tindall are expecting their second child, a spokeswoman for the couple has said.

The announcement came as equestrian champion Zara and former England rugby player Tindall enjoyed a working holiday in Australia.

A spokeswoman for the couple said: "I can confirm Zara is pregnant with her second child."

The pregnancy comes just over a year since the couple lost a baby in the days before Christmas 2016, just a few weeks after the Tindalls had announced Zara was expecting.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "The Queen and members of the royal family were very pleased to hear this news."