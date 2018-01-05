Bureaucracy blamed for 'biggest ever drop' in teacher training applications

Teaching is facing a "time bomb" as training applications fall by a third.

Bureaucracy has been blamed for "the biggest drop" in people wanting to train in the profession in recent years, an education union said.

The number of teacher training applications went down from 19,330 in December 2016 to 12,820 in 2017, according to Ucas figures.

Applicants for English, maths and science fell by around 25%.

This is the fourth consecutive year teaching has struggled to recruit and comes after tens of thousands of teachers left England's schools before reaching retirement age last year.

Experts warn of a "huge knock-on" effect if the trend continues.

Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary for the National Education Union, said it is "the biggest drop I can remember of applicants in one year".

He said while low pay was an issue, the "mind-numbing scrutiny" and "lack of trust" teachers are subjected to was the main problem.

Mr Courtney said: "It's not the hours but the nature of the work - producing evidence for bureaucrats is taking hours of teachers' time.

"The workload is not only causing problems with people leaving, but now with people coming into the profession.

"Every teacher feels like they are under scrutiny the whole time. It's mind numbing, it's demeaning and that needs to be addressed.

"It's about the status of teachers and putting trust back into the profession."