Campaigner celebrates landmark moment as she becomes the first openly transgender woman to feature in British Vogue

"One hundred years since women were first granted the right to vote, Vogue meets seven influential females fighting to empower women in the battle for equality that rages on". Credit: British Vogue

The first openly transgender woman to feature in British Vogue has spoken of her delight at being included, saying it was a sign of how far society has come. Paris Lees features alongside six other women identified by the magazine as "influential females fighting to empower women in the battle for equality that rages on". Taking to Twitter, the writer, model and campaigner thanked new editor Edward Enninful for involving her in the "special moment", and for fulfilling his promise to make the high-profile fashion brand more diverse.

Paris Lees @parislees Follow Look how far we've come. It's insane that I could be in Vogue. A trans kid from a council estate. People at school… https://t.co/krvgiLpNTB

Paris Lees @parislees Follow April Ashley modelled for Vogue in the 50s. She was too scared to tell people she was trans. When she was outed by… https://t.co/kyPuxq3GeL

Paris Lees @parislees Follow Thank you @edward_enninful for including me in @britishvogue, and this special moment, with these strong, smart and… https://t.co/PEDeONu7f2

"Look how far we've come," she wrote. "It's insane that I could be in Vogue. A trans kid from a council estate. "People at school told me I'd never be a girl, would never be pretty enough, would never be accepted. Well here I am being celebrated as a woman." It follows French Vogue, which features a transgender model on its cover for the first time in 2017. But it's a far cry from attitudes in the 50s, when April Ashley - one of the first Britons to undergo genital reconstruction surgery - modelled for Vogue, only to be outed as trans by tabloids a few years later. The article, accompanied by a photograph by Julia Hetta, is included in the magazine's February edition which went on sale on Thursday (January 5).

Paris Lees giving evidence to the Home Affairs select committee, debating whether prostitution should be legalised. Credit: PA