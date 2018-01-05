David Bowie photographer selected from 20,000 images for upcoming book

Video report by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar

David Bowie's photographer for his famous 1983 world tour will complete a picture book the pair had worked on together. Denis O'Regan took more than 20,000 photos over a nine month period on the Serious Moonlight tour, capturing the late singer on stage and off. He and Bowie decided which images to keep for future projects together. "He loved informal photographs," O'Regan told ITV News. "His dressing room was open, I could walk in and out.

Denis O'Regan with David Bowie spent nine months on tour together. Credit: Denis O'Regan

"We travelled together all the time, we were in the same hotel and had dinner a lot. "So he actively wanted me to capture him, rather than keep my distance." Both had selected images, most unseen before, that would go into a future book about the tour. But the singer's shock death in January 2016 means O'Regan, with the approval of Bowie's family, has finished the project himself.

Denis O'Regan photographing Bowie while on tour.