Donald Trump is 'like a child' says Fire and Fury author Michael Wolff

The author of an explosive new book on Donald Trump has said the US president has "less credibility than perhaps anyone who has ever walked the earth" who is "like a child".

Michael Wolff shrugged off the president's anger at the publication of the Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, telling NBC's Today show that "100%" of people around Mr Trump questioned the president's intelligence and "fitness for office".

Fire and Fury paints an unflattering picture of Mr Trump, with Mr Wolff portraying him as an undisciplined man-child who does not understand the weight of the presidency and spends his evenings eating cheeseburgers in bed, watching television and talking on the phone to old friends.

Mr Wolff said of Mr Trump: "This man does not read. Does not listen. He's like a pinball, just shooting off the sides."

In a tweet a couple of hours after the interview was broadcast, the president attacked the 'fake news media' and Wolff's 'phony new book'.