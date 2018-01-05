John Worboys: Parole boss apologises 'unreservedly' to rapist's victims not told of release

John Worboys was found guilty of 19 charges of drugging and sexually assaulting 12 women. Credit: PA

The Parole Board's chairman has apologised "unreservedly" after it emerged some victims of serial London cabbie rapist John Worboys were not told of his imminent release. Two victims reportedly first learned of the planned release while "listening on the radio, cooking tea for the kids", lawyer Harriet Wistrich said. A group of MPs have written to the Justice Secretary calling for an urgent investigation into "how this decision has been managed". Worboys was jailed indefinitely in 2009, with a minimum term of eight years for drugging and sexually assaulting women passengers. It is feared he may have more than 100 victims and the Parole Board's decision sparked an outcry from charities and support groups when it was made public on Thursday. Professor Nick Hardwick, the chairman of the Parole Board, said he was "surprised and upset" to hear that some victims had not been informed of the decision before it was announced. "We're still checking exactly what happened, but my understanding at the moment is that we were informed that the victims had been told about the decision and then we released the decision on that basis," he said. "Nevertheless, this was a problem with the parole system and I apologise unreservedly to them."

Yvette Cooper, chairwoman of the influential Home Affairs Select Committee, has called for the Parole Board to immediately publish its reasons forallowing his release, while charity campaigners called the time served by the 60-year-old "woefully short" and said his release "beggars belief". Prof Hardwick said he was not legally allowed to explain the reasons for the decision to release Worboys but that he would like to see the law changed. In a letter to Justice Secretary David Lidington, a group of MPs said there should be "an urgent investigation by your office into whether the victims of Mr Worboys were given an opportunity ahead of any parole hearing to make representations about his possible release". "The decision to release Mr Worboys, even on strict licensing conditions, cannot be considered to have been made with a full and complete understanding of the impact of his many crimes without such information," they wrote.

Warboys pretended he he won the lottery and offered his victims spiked Champagne. Credit: PA

Worboys, a former stripper and adult film star who became known as the "black cab rapist", was found guilty of 19 charges of drugging and sexually assaulting 12 women passengers, in one case raping a woman. But police said in 2010 that his alleged victims numbered 102 after more people came forward following his trial and conviction. The allegations were investigated but no further action was taken on the advice of the Crown Prosecution Service, police said. Sir Keir Starmer, Labour's shadow Brexit secretary who was then director of public prosecutions, has been urged to explain why further allegations against Worboys were not looked into. Speaking outside his home in north London, Sir Keir said: "First and foremost, it's very important that if there are any allegations that anybody thinks have not been looked into, sufficiently or at all, they go to the police and make those allegations so they can be looked into. "The second important thing is that it's really important that what's said is factually accurate. As you know, the Crown Prosecution Service holds the file on this case, they made the decisions in the case, and it is really important you go to them to get an accurate read-out of the decisions that have been made."

Sir Keir Starmer was director of public prosecutions in 2010. Credit: PA