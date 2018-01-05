Jon Venables: James Bulger killer charged over child abuse images

One of the murderers of toddler James Bulger will face a private trial after being charged over indecent images of children.

The Crown Prosecution Service announced the man "formerly known as Jon Venables" will appear at an unnamed Crown Court.

The CPS confirmed he is charged with "offences relating to indecent images of children" and added: "In order that justice can be done, no further details are being released at this stage and the proceedings are subject to reporting restrictions."

Venables was returned to prison in November after he was allegedly found with child abuse images.