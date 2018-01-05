'Latte levy' of 25p urged by MPs to pay for recycling of disposable coffee cups

MPs have proposed charging consumers an additional 25p for disposable coffee cups, with the revenue paying for improved recycling facilities.

The "latte levy" would be part of push to ensure all disposable coffee cups are recycled by 2023, the Environmental Audit Committee said.

Some shops currently give money off the price of a hot drink for customers who use reusable cups, such as Pret A Manger, which has just doubled its discount to 50p.

But the committee said uptake of these offers was low at only 1% to 2% of coffee purchases, and consumers were more responsive to a charge than a discount based on the success of the 5p single-use plastic bag levy.

The UK throws away 2.5 billion disposable coffee cups every year, with almost all incinerated, exported or sent to landfill because their plastic lining makes them costly to recycle.

There are currently only three facilities in the UK that can split the paper and plastic components, however most people dispose of their coffee cups in recycling bins believing they will be recycled.

The committee said cups from cafes that do not have in-store recycling systems should be printed with "not widely recycled" labels to boost consumer awareness, while cafes that do have recycling systems should label their cups as "recyclable in store only".

It is also calling on the Government to set fees for producers who make packaging that is difficult to recycle.