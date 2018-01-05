North Korea to hold high-level talks with Seoul next week, according to South Korean officials

Pyongyang has agreed to take part in high-level talks with Seoul, a South Korea officials has said.

The talks, scheduled for next Tuesday, will be the first between the two Koreas in more than two years.

Unification Ministry spokesman Baik Tae-hyun said North Korea has accepted Seoul's offer to meet at the border village of Panmunjom to discuss how to cooperate on next month's Winter Olympics, as well as improve overall ties.

The announcement from Seoul followed confirmation by the US that joint military exercises with South Korea would be delayed until after the Olympics, due to be held in Pyeongchang next month.

The rival Koreas are seeking to improve their strained ties after a period of rising tension over the North's push to expand its nuclear and missile arsenals.